1/2
James R. SAMUEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAMUEL, James R. (Age 73) James R. Samuel, 73, of Spokane, Washington passed away peacefully in his home April 5, 2020. He was born June 2nd, 1946 in Spokane WA to Herman and Tinia Samuel. He graduated from Shadle Park High School, Spokane Community College and attended EWU and Whitworth. He married his wife Katherine and raised their two sons, Tony and Mark. He worked for Safeway for 25 years, and retired after an injury. He enjoyed cool fast cars, fishing, woodworking, poker, horse racing. He is remembered for his sense of humor, welcoming hospitality, and generosity. He was survived by his Wife Katherine, Son Tony (Tara), and 4 grandchildren Mekyhna, Alexis, Adam, and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his son Mark (1999) and brother George (2018).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved