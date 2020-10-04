SAMUEL, James R. (Age 73) James R. Samuel, 73, of Spokane, Washington passed away peacefully in his home April 5, 2020. He was born June 2nd, 1946 in Spokane WA to Herman and Tinia Samuel. He graduated from Shadle Park High School, Spokane Community College and attended EWU and Whitworth. He married his wife Katherine and raised their two sons, Tony and Mark. He worked for Safeway for 25 years, and retired after an injury. He enjoyed cool fast cars, fishing, woodworking, poker, horse racing. He is remembered for his sense of humor, welcoming hospitality, and generosity. He was survived by his Wife Katherine, Son Tony (Tara), and 4 grandchildren Mekyhna, Alexis, Adam, and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his son Mark (1999) and brother George (2018).



