KACALEK, James Richard "Jim" "Why did the turtle cross the road?... To get to the Shell Station." If you knew Jim, you knew he was full of love and laughter. It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Jim passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. He is survived by his children Kyndra, Kristin and Kevin. He is also survived by his former wife, many grandchildren, extended family and friends. Jim/Dad your love and laughter will be greatly missed. We will continue your legacy in the way we love others.

