WHITE, J. Roger James Roger White born September 28th, 1937, died from natural causes on December 4th, 2019. He was from the Northwest having lived many of those years in Superior Montana working in the sawmill industry. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, chess player and gardener. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Louella. His children, Debbie Kelsey, James White, Keith White, Linda Horn, Orley White, Tresa Neville, Anita White, Tonya Lewis, Katyln White, Kristyn White and Kathleen White, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held in the Multi-Purpose Room of Superior High School on Saturday January 11th, 2020 at 3 p.m. with a potluck to follow.

