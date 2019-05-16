Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Tom" ROGERS. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral 1115 W. Riverside Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

ROGERS, James "Tom" It is with great sadness and grief that we announce the passing of Tom Rogers, our kind-hearted, wise and loving father on May 8, 2019. He will be missed beyond measure by all of his family and friends. He left us while sleeping peacefully in the Acute Care Unit at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, Washington, with his daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Greg Gallagher at his side. He was in his 75th year. Tom devoted his career as regional alcohol dependency counselor to Spokane County. He had a passion for helping others overcome their addictions to gain healthy and happy lives. His compassion extended to his family and he was always available to provide comfort, expert advice, and understanding. As a young man, Tom was a natural athlete, and loved competing in basketball. Later, he became a staunch fan of the men's Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team and enjoyed watching their games with his wife, Nance, and any other family members that would indulge him. He and his brother, Pat often relived the games on their long-distance telephone conversations. Tom cared for his family with a strong sense of love, loyalty, and spirituality. He was known to offer sage words for all that would listen, and always tailored to the precise individual in need. His family knew they could lean on him and he would be sure to put a positive spin on life. He had a resolute belief in God and worshipped the Lord faithfully at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral during his life in Spokane. Born in Longview, Washington, in 1943 to his father James Rogers and his mother Harriet Childs. He was the admirable and blessed father to Chuck Rogers and Amy Riggs and step-daughters Renee Lehmann (Jon), Elaine DePonty, and Natalie Gallagher (Gregory), a treasured grandfather of Josh, Jarod, Patrick, Amanda, Kera, Wayner, Lyara, Roman, Alexandra, Bronte, Ryan, Corey, and Christopher. He cherished all of his siblings. He is terribly missed already, but we will see him again in Heaven, loving on his wife Nance and playing today's crossword puzzle in the newspaper. A Catholic funeral mass to bless and honor Tom's life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral, at 1115 W. Riverside, Spokane, Washington, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at

