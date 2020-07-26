JEFFORDS, James Ronnie (Age 62) September 30, 1957 - July 22, 2020 On July 22, 2020 we lost our greatly loved and honored husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, community leader and colleague. James Ronnie Jeffords was born on September 30, 1957 in Urbana, IL. He was the son of, Ben R. Jeffords (deceased) and Helen G. (Osterbur) Jeffords, Spokane, WA, and the eldest of three brothers, Steven R. (Lisa) Jeffords, Spokane, WA and Brian D. Jeffords (deceased), Las Vegas, NV. He was loved and cherished as a son and brother. Jim leaves behind his devoted wife, Tami J. (Hillestad) Jeffords. They met in 1989 and married in Clarkston, WA on December 12, 1997. They raised two sons: Tyler D. (Fumie) Jeffords, Portland, OR and Nicholas L. (Lilly) Arnot, Clarkston, WA. He also leaves grandchildren Vincent and Sara Jeffords, and Cooper, Eli and Scarlett Arnot. He was an honorable and dedicated husband, father and grandfather who humbly reflected Jesus in his daily life. He graduated from Shadle Park High School and Eastern Washington University in 1989 with a B.A. Applied Psychology and Business Administration Minor. Jim enjoyed hard work and had a respectable professional career in the Lewiston-Clarkston area working with the State of Idaho, the Nez Perce Tribe and City of Lewiston. County Commissioner Jeffords was serving his third term as Asotin's District 3 commissioner. The role of being an elected official in the county he lived in and loved was a responsibility he appreciated and took very seriously. He considered it to be one of the highest privileges to serve his county and community. Jim loved to laugh, he was a musician, a sports and outdoors enthusiast of many kinds, a triathlete and he competed in World Senior Games in Ogden, UT while undergoing chemotherapy for the second year in a row. He placed fourth and fifth against World competitors most likely not on chemotherapy. He told no one of his circumstances but carried on. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM Tuesday, July 28th, at River City Church, 2102 8th St., Lewiston, ID, with Pastor Kevin Beeson as officiant, with a brief cookie and coffee reception to follow. https://rivercitychurch.us/
Interment will be at Vineland Cemetery, 1114 Vineland Clarkston, WA - 1:30 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 7th St., Clarkston, WA (509)758-2556, merchant@clarkston.com https://merchantfuneralhome.com/home.html