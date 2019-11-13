KYLE, James S. (Age 80) Jim was born, along with his twin brother John, to Samuel and Maxine Kyle in Min-neapolis, MN on February 14, 1939. By the end of WWII the family who had added a sister, moved to Spokane. Jim spent a very happy childhood in Hillyard running, riding thier bikes & getting into mischief. He joined the Navy as a teen and served on the USS Hancock and helped to work on the first drones at Point MuGu, California. He married Janet Davis in 1960 and raised five children. He worked as a warehouse specialist at Super Value for 31 years, retiring at age 59. He spent his retirement years as a happy bachelor in the Spokane Valley, spending time with his buddies at the Goodtymes and his family, until a short battle with cancer took him from us. He is survived by his five children, Micheal McDonell, Michele Shollenberger, Joseph Kyle, Lisa Kyle, and James Kyle. He has 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as his brother John Kyle and sister Jeanne Davis and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks goes out to daughters, Lisa and Michele and the staff of Spokane Hosipce for end of life care. RIP. A tribute to his life will be held at the GoodTymes Bar and Grill. 9214 E. Mission at 11:30am on Saturday, November 16.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 13, 2019