WERFELMANN, James Stephen (Age 69) James Stephen Werfelmann, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully in Spokane, WA on Easter Sunday at the age of 69. Friends and family remem-ber Jim's warm smile, sense of humor, generous spirit, passionate conversations, and love of good bourbon and choral music. He was proud of his life's work as a consultant for hospital construction projects throughout the Pacific Northwest. His faith and personal relationship with God sustained and guided Jim through life, often expressed through the adage "only the good Lord knows." Throughout his life, Jim was a faithful and devoted Christian and active member of the Lutheran Church. Jim spent decades in the service of hospitals in Oregon as both a healthcare administrator and a private consultant. He began his career at Providence Medical Center in Portland, OR, where for 19 years Jim held various leadership roles. In 1994 Jim established the consulting firm Werfelmann & Associates, which provided guidance to hospitals for facilities planning and development. His professional work would culminate in the building of PeaceHealth Sacred Heart, a state-of-the-art regional medical center in Springfield, OR. Jim served as an executive director for this $650 million construction project and he took great pride in this accomplishment. In his personal life, Jim was a kind and dedicated family man. He loved spending time with his wife and sons at home, at church, and on countless road trips across the western United States. He took pleasure in careful landscaping at home and could be found most weekends working out in the yard. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Barbara; four sons Adam, David, Robert, and Matthew; four brothers Arthur, Theodore, Philip, and Mark; and two sisters Claudia and Kathy. Memorial service plans are pending. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Holy Cross Lutheran Church c/o Barbara Werfelmann, 7307 N. Nevada St., Spokane, WA 99208.



