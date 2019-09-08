Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James T. and GOEHRS Jane "Ellen" "Jimmy" (Leavey) GOEHRS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOEHRS, James T. "Jimmy" & GOEHRS, Jane "Ellen" (Leavey) James T. Goehrs was born November 20, 1932, in Everett, WA, to Harold and Mary Goehrs. He passed away September 3, 2019. Ellen was born February 25, 1944, in Spokane, Washington, and was adopted by Thomas and Gertrude Leavey. She passed away April 10, 2016. Ellen attended St. Augustine's grade school, Marycliff High School, and Holy Names College. She worked for School District 81. Ellen loved her family, pets, coffee, antiquing, reading, shopping and crafts. Jim attended Snohomish High School and soon after went into the Navy. He was on the USS Henrico. When he left the Navy he was in the National Guard. Jim worked for AT&T (Ma Bell) as a toll electronic technician for 31 years. Jim loved to travel, garden and was a ham radio operator. They are preceded in death by their parents and their son Mark James. They are survived by their daughter Theresa (Dillon, CO); son (adopted grandson) Mark Anthony (Cheney); brothers Gene (Everett) and Walter (Langhorne, PA); nephew David Bailey; and nieces Kathy Skeels and Mary Zanck, all of Spokane, and several other nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Memory Care for taking such good care of our beloved "Jimmy". The family encourages donations to SCRAPS in their name in lieu of flowers. There will be a Vigil at St. Mary's Church, 304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019. Online tribute at

