BREEN, James T. (Age 92) James Theodore Breen of Spokane, Washington pass-ed away peacefully at the age of 92 on November 13th, 2020 with his son Jimmy and daughter-in-law Kim at his side. James was born February 11, 1928 in Spokane, Washington to James and Clara Breen. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sisters Aveline and Helen, and son Brian Jones. James leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Shirley; son Randy Jones, daughter Debra Williams and husband Kevin, son Jimmy Breen and wife Kim; niece Donna Casey; cousin Dennis Dreissen and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. James was born and raised in the Spokane Valley and enjoyed telling stories of his years with family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing in the Pacific Northwest with Shirley and their friends, and traveled to Alaska in 1991 to visit his daughter and son-in-law, to fish for salmon and halibut. James served as a radio operator in the U.S. Army in the Korean War where he was honorably discharged. Years later he met his wife Shirley, they married, and together raised four children. He proudly retired, after 30 years, from Inland Asphalt Paving Co. as a Teamster. James enjoyed restoring old cars and spent many years rebuilding a 1955 Ford pickup with his sons. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, until we meet again. To leave an online condolence to James Breen's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
