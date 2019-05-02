Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James T. GRANT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRANT, James T. (Age 87) James T. Grant, a beloved husband and father, died April 27, 2019 at the age of 87. He is preceded in death by his sister Emma Louise and his parents. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 639 Elm St., Cheney. James T. Grant was born, December 7, 1931 in Omaha, Nebraska to Edward and Lois Grant. He began his studies for ministry at Midland Lutheran University achieving a BA Cum Laude. He next attended Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary in Berkeley, California and earned a Master's of Divinity. He was ordained at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in California and accepted various calls from 1958 to 1968. He decided to pursue chaplaincy training at Berkeley, California and completed the Advanced Clinical Training. With this training his career focus turned to treatment and rehabilitation at Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. In 1975 he transferred to Lakeland Village and ministered to the developmentally delayed residents for the next 17 1/2 years. It was among the residents that he witnessed the most open hearted trust in God and love for others. He is survived by his wife Mary; his children, Janette, Daniel, Kristin and his step-children, Mike, Mark, Melinda, Melissa, Lisa and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived out his final years with his wife at their home on Granite Lake. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, 1004 E. 8th Ave., Spokane, WA 99202.

GRANT, James T. (Age 87) James T. Grant, a beloved husband and father, died April 27, 2019 at the age of 87. He is preceded in death by his sister Emma Louise and his parents. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 639 Elm St., Cheney. James T. Grant was born, December 7, 1931 in Omaha, Nebraska to Edward and Lois Grant. He began his studies for ministry at Midland Lutheran University achieving a BA Cum Laude. He next attended Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary in Berkeley, California and earned a Master's of Divinity. He was ordained at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in California and accepted various calls from 1958 to 1968. He decided to pursue chaplaincy training at Berkeley, California and completed the Advanced Clinical Training. With this training his career focus turned to treatment and rehabilitation at Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. In 1975 he transferred to Lakeland Village and ministered to the developmentally delayed residents for the next 17 1/2 years. It was among the residents that he witnessed the most open hearted trust in God and love for others. He is survived by his wife Mary; his children, Janette, Daniel, Kristin and his step-children, Mike, Mark, Melinda, Melissa, Lisa and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived out his final years with his wife at their home on Granite Lake. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, 1004 E. 8th Ave., Spokane, WA 99202. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close