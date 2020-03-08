Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas "Bucky" DARLINGTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DARLINGTON, James Thomas "Bucky" (Age 75) James Thomas (Bucky) Darlington, 75, originally from Butte, Montana, passed away on February 24, 2020 in Spokane, Washington, where he had lived for 30 years. Jim was born in Butte, Montana to Howard and Ruth Darlington on April 8, 1944. He attended local elementary and high schools. Always a very hard worker with a strong work ethic, he often held two jobs early on to support his new family. He worked at several local dairies, including Southside, Meadow Gold, Crystal, and Yellowstone Quality Check. Jim did everything at the dairies from delivering, bottling, and then eventually managing the Yellowstone Quality Check Dairy. In the evenings, he worked as a bartender at several of Butte's watering holes. He later worked as a sales account manager for Sigman Meat Company and Wilson Foods. Even in "retirement", his work ethic never dimmed, and he learned new skills in the trucking and satellite trades. Jim was most proud of his family, and mourned the loss of his son, Tim, in 2013. He cared for Tim's dog Bobo, and they kept each other happy for a long time. Jim loved that little dog. Jim had a lifelong passion for learning, a love of classic cars, and loved to travel. He was always up for a new adventure. He had a long list of friends and neighbors that knew they could always count on him for anything. His personality was as big as his 6'6" height, and he always liked to make people smile or laugh. Jim never missed the opportunity to brighten someone's day. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ruth Darlington; brothers, Bob and John; sister and brother-in-law Bonnie and Joe Backstrom; and son Tim. Survived by daughter Karen (Dave) Stewart; grandchildren, Tim (Gabby) Darlington, Kimberly (Travis) Castellanos, Kyler (Todd) Cody, Rilie, Morgan, and Connor Stewart; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Asher Castellanos; as well as former spouse Susan (Alley) Connole; many nieces nephews, and cousins; and beloved dog, Bo. Jim will be greatly missed by his large group of friends and family! A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer in Butte. Donations can be made to the Butte Carousel.

DARLINGTON, James Thomas "Bucky" (Age 75) James Thomas (Bucky) Darlington, 75, originally from Butte, Montana, passed away on February 24, 2020 in Spokane, Washington, where he had lived for 30 years. Jim was born in Butte, Montana to Howard and Ruth Darlington on April 8, 1944. He attended local elementary and high schools. Always a very hard worker with a strong work ethic, he often held two jobs early on to support his new family. He worked at several local dairies, including Southside, Meadow Gold, Crystal, and Yellowstone Quality Check. Jim did everything at the dairies from delivering, bottling, and then eventually managing the Yellowstone Quality Check Dairy. In the evenings, he worked as a bartender at several of Butte's watering holes. He later worked as a sales account manager for Sigman Meat Company and Wilson Foods. Even in "retirement", his work ethic never dimmed, and he learned new skills in the trucking and satellite trades. Jim was most proud of his family, and mourned the loss of his son, Tim, in 2013. He cared for Tim's dog Bobo, and they kept each other happy for a long time. Jim loved that little dog. Jim had a lifelong passion for learning, a love of classic cars, and loved to travel. He was always up for a new adventure. He had a long list of friends and neighbors that knew they could always count on him for anything. His personality was as big as his 6'6" height, and he always liked to make people smile or laugh. Jim never missed the opportunity to brighten someone's day. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ruth Darlington; brothers, Bob and John; sister and brother-in-law Bonnie and Joe Backstrom; and son Tim. Survived by daughter Karen (Dave) Stewart; grandchildren, Tim (Gabby) Darlington, Kimberly (Travis) Castellanos, Kyler (Todd) Cody, Rilie, Morgan, and Connor Stewart; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Asher Castellanos; as well as former spouse Susan (Alley) Connole; many nieces nephews, and cousins; and beloved dog, Bo. Jim will be greatly missed by his large group of friends and family! A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer in Butte. Donations can be made to the Butte Carousel. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close