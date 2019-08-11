DAVIS, James W. (Age 83) Jim passed away June 10th, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nadyne, a sister Maureen Whurman, and his four children, sons Jim and Ted Davis and daughters Wendy Neto and Keily Derrick. His favorite pastimes were boating, fishing and being with his beloved eleven grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, August 24th, 1pm at 100 Timber Ridge Way NW, Issaquah, WA 98027.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019