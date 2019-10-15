Spokesman-Review Obituaries
More Obituaries for James LUTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. LUTEN

LUTEN, James W. (Age 86) Jim Luten entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on October 10, 2019. He was adopted by James and Bessie Luten in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In 1965 Jim married the love of his life, Albena Walberg in Maywood, California. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Albena Luten; three sons: James Luten Jr. (Julie) of Spokane, Steven Luten (Karen) of Ellensburg, WA and Jeff Luten of Houston, TX; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his sister, Velva Leckie of Augusta, Florida. A memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, 3:00 pm at Spokane First Church of the Nazarene, 9004 N. Country Homes Blvd., Spokane, WA 99218.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 15, 2019
