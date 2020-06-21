SHAUL, James W. January 23, 1942 - April 13, 2020 James was born in Veradale WA to Jim and Ruth Shaul. He graduated from Rogers High School in Spokane WA. He attended church at Marshall Community and South Hill Bible Church. He married his wife Ann in Spokane on March 31, 1962. He loved to fish and spend time with family and friends. He is survived by daughter Debra Mitchell (Jay), son Keith Shaul (Angie), granddaughter Brie Shaul and stepgrandson Grant Mitchell. A small service will be held on June 26, 2020 at 1pm at South Hill Bible Church, please call 509-838-2242 to reserve seating.



