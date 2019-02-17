Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 4 photos

JONES, James Wesley "Wes" James Wesley Jones, 49, of Bayview, Idaho, and formerly of Johnsonburg, died unexpectedly on February 5, 2019 in Idaho. Wes was born on May 11, 1969, in Ridgway, a son of the late Jerome B. Jones and Patricia A. Jones of St. Marys. He was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School, class of 1987. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Independence Aircraft Carrier during Desert Storm/Shield. In addition to his mother, Patricia Jones of St. Marys, he is survived by two daughters, Emilie Wiemer and her husband Jake and Amie Jones, both of Henderson, NV. He is also survived by a sister, Tina (Mark) Ritter of Glen Hazel, and by two brothers, Jerry (Sue) Jones of Negley, OH, and Bill (Candy) Jones of Irvine, PA. Wes captained the U.S. mail boat on Lake Pend Orielle in Bayview, Idaho for many years, and also had a charter service around the lake which many people enjoyed due to his charismatic and entertaining ways. Over the years, he had been employed as a security guard at the Naval base in Bayview, a real estate agent, a truck driver, and as an airline steward. He had also worked at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas as a security guard and assistant chef. He enjoyed spending time with his black lab and best friend, Hank. Known for his handiwork as a photographer, Wes took many beautiful pictures of the lake where he lived and also took the time to send handwritten letters to friends and family. He enjoyed playing the guitar, reading and going for a ride on his BMW motorcycle, which he always referred to as his "two-wheeled therapy." He was preceded in death by his father. A Memorial Service for James Wesley Jones will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Moyer officiating. Friends and family will be received from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. LYNCH-GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements.

151 North Michael Street

St. Marys , PA 15857

