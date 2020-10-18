ANNIS, James William, Sr. (Age 69) James William Annis Sr. (Jim) left his earthly body October 1, 2020 after a long hard battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on December 25, 1950 to his mother Mary at St. Joseph's hospital in Park Rapids, MN. After growing up in Minnesota, the family moved to Spokane in 1968. He joined the US Navy in 1970 serving two years during the Vietnam War. He worked at the Spokane Steel foundry for 35 years. He loved hunting and camping, he passed this love and tradition on to his children and grandchildren. In September of this year he went on his last Elk hunt thanks to his dedicated and faithful hunting partners Mark Toombs and Jim Axel. He wanted to be sure they knew how much he loved the time they spent hunting together over the last 30 or so years. Special thanks to the Lavoie family for hosting the hunting party. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Howard, his sisters Shirley, Barb and Sue, and brother Dave. He leaves behind his devoted wife Janet; four children James (Lana), Cheri (David), Bob (Linda), Terry (Memorie); brothers Don (Deloris) and Maurice (Charlotte) and sister Betty; brothers-in-law Rob (Elena), Joe Conley, nine grandchildren, elevent great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. His children would like to thank Janet for her selfless devotion as she cared for him over the last three years. The family would like to thank Dr. Brett Gourley and his staff for their loving care and compassion during his cancer treatment, you are angels who walk on earth. The family will host a celebration of life in the Summer of 2021. Private interment at Peone Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Inland Northwest Honor Flight.



