BOLEY, James PROFIL AMATO VIR, TE VIDEBO IN CALELO (Profile of a Beloved man, I will see you in Heaven) It is with a tearful smile the family and friends of James William "Bill" Boley mourn his peaceful passing in Spokane on July 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Yakima, Washington on October 30, 1929 the eldest child of James and Elizabeth (Huard) Boley. Bill's life was marked by a commitment to service with his calm and thoughtful demeanor. His twenty-two-year career in the USAF allowed this ranch boy to realize his dream of seeing the world before he returned to Washington. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Eastern Washington University with a BA and Master's in Education in 1972. He then taught for 18 years in the Othello School District where he retired in 1990. In his later life Bill enjoyed riding with his cycling club, researching genealogy, country-wide road trips and spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years Beverly Jean Boley. His siblings include Jo Ann Hart (deceased), Mary Beth Kirk, Wilbert Paul "Bert" Boley (deceased) and Sue Bregel. His family, James "Jim" Craig Boley; Michael Duane Boley (deceased); Jean-Marie Bullock; and David Anthony Boley; as well as his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren will greatly miss this gentle man. A celebration of Bill's life will be held August 15th in Moxee, Washington, at Holy Rosary Cemetery at 1:00pm. Any who wishes to join the family in this celebration are welcome to do so. RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, SPOKANE, WA



