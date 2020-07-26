1/1
James William "Bill" BOLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOLEY, James PROFIL AMATO VIR, TE VIDEBO IN CALELO (Profile of a Beloved man, I will see you in Heaven) It is with a tearful smile the family and friends of James William "Bill" Boley mourn his peaceful passing in Spokane on July 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Yakima, Washington on October 30, 1929 the eldest child of James and Elizabeth (Huard) Boley. Bill's life was marked by a commitment to service with his calm and thoughtful demeanor. His twenty-two-year career in the USAF allowed this ranch boy to realize his dream of seeing the world before he returned to Washington. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Eastern Washington University with a BA and Master's in Education in 1972. He then taught for 18 years in the Othello School District where he retired in 1990. In his later life Bill enjoyed riding with his cycling club, researching genealogy, country-wide road trips and spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years Beverly Jean Boley. His siblings include Jo Ann Hart (deceased), Mary Beth Kirk, Wilbert Paul "Bert" Boley (deceased) and Sue Bregel. His family, James "Jim" Craig Boley; Michael Duane Boley (deceased); Jean-Marie Bullock; and David Anthony Boley; as well as his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren will greatly miss this gentle man. A celebration of Bill's life will be held August 15th in Moxee, Washington, at Holy Rosary Cemetery at 1:00pm. Any who wishes to join the family in this celebration are welcome to do so. RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, SPOKANE, WA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane
4305 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-8558
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved