Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William SIZER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIZER, James William 10/8/56 - 3/25/19 Jay was born in Sterling, Colorado, the second son of Charles and Mary Sizer. After his father's sudden passing when Jay was a year old, the family returned to his mother's home town of Olney, Illinois where he was raised. He moved to Spokane in the late '70s when his brother Heath was stationed at FAFB. Jay loved the outdoors - golf, camping, mushroom hunting and gardening were favorite activities. He was a passionate Green Bay Packer fan, his enthusiasm never waning. He was giddy with excitement when he recently had the opportunity to meet one of his childhood heroes, Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer. He made several pilgrimages to Lambeau Field to attend Packer games and loved to share his enthusiasm for football. He attended Southern Illinois University and Eastern Washington University and spent his career in retail produce. He enjoyed the grocery business and the many lasting friendships he made through his work over the years. He will be dearly missed by wife of 37 years, Ellen; his best buddy Luke, his breakfast buddies, family and friends near and far. A Celebration of Life is being held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 5 - 8 PM at the Downriver Golf Course clubhouse, 3225 N Columbia Circle, Spokane.

SIZER, James William 10/8/56 - 3/25/19 Jay was born in Sterling, Colorado, the second son of Charles and Mary Sizer. After his father's sudden passing when Jay was a year old, the family returned to his mother's home town of Olney, Illinois where he was raised. He moved to Spokane in the late '70s when his brother Heath was stationed at FAFB. Jay loved the outdoors - golf, camping, mushroom hunting and gardening were favorite activities. He was a passionate Green Bay Packer fan, his enthusiasm never waning. He was giddy with excitement when he recently had the opportunity to meet one of his childhood heroes, Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer. He made several pilgrimages to Lambeau Field to attend Packer games and loved to share his enthusiasm for football. He attended Southern Illinois University and Eastern Washington University and spent his career in retail produce. He enjoyed the grocery business and the many lasting friendships he made through his work over the years. He will be dearly missed by wife of 37 years, Ellen; his best buddy Luke, his breakfast buddies, family and friends near and far. A Celebration of Life is being held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 5 - 8 PM at the Downriver Golf Course clubhouse, 3225 N Columbia Circle, Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close