FOLAND-TSENG, Jamie Jamie Foland-Tseng, a beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend, passed away peacefully in November 2020, at the age of 46 after a courageous battle with inflammatory breast cancer. Born on New Year's Day 1974 in Spokane WA, Jamie was the daughter of Nancy and Greg Foland. Raised in Spokane and Lynnwood, WA, Jamie graduated from Meadowdale High School before moving on to receive her bachelor's degree in Art History from Western Washington University. Jamie had a successful career in Marketing, working for a few high-tech companies and most recently working as a brand marketing manager for Providence Health & Services before taking a year off to stay home to spend more time with her two children. Her plans to resume work got interrupted by her cancer diagnosis in 2019. Jamie was beautiful inside and out. Everyone who knew her saw her bravery and beauty in all she did. She was kind, giving, always kept a positive outlook, and truly had a heart of gold. She loved gardening, reading, going to the theater, and spending time with family. Her love for her husband and children was beyond measure. Her beaming smile showed the pride she had for their strength and accomplishments. One of Jamie's favorite things was vacationing with her family in Maui. She especially loved the peaceful mornings watching the sun rise over the horizon and listening to the ocean waves with a hot cup of coffee in hand. She is survived by her husband Wen of 23 years, their daughter Audrey, their son Austin, her sister Jacquie, her father Greg and stepmother Julie, her mother Nancy and stepfather Craig. She was genuinely loved by all and touched everyone's life she encountered. We will all miss her dearly. Due to the current pandemic, Jamie's life will be celebrated in a private memorial service. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Jamie Foland-Tseng Memorial Scholarship at Western Washington University. You can do so via https://www.vikingfunder.com/jamiefoland-tseng