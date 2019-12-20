CLARK, Jamie Lee Jamie Lee Clark (Bengtson) left this life to begin her new life with her Heavenly Father on December 17th, in Spokane, Washington, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 22, 1984, in Butte, Montana. Though she had Cerebral Palsy, she did not let it stop her. She walked across the stage for her graduation from Butte High School in 2003. She received a business degree from Spokane Community College and two teaching certificates from Ashworth University. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married her soul mate, Michael Clark, on September 6, 2008, and together they shared life's joys and experienced it to the fullest. Jamie and Mike proudly served together in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jamie's greatest achievement in her life was her ability to show everyone she met that she loved them and was a friend forever. Her beautiful smile would light up any room. Jamie is survived by her husband Michael Clark, her parents Patrick and Jan Walsh, Michael's parents Kimball and Dianne Clark and extended family. Memorials in Jamie's name can be made to in Spokane. Services will be conducted Saturday, December 21, at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2721 East 63rd Ave., Spokane.

