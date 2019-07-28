Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Buterbaugh Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

, Jan Buterbaugh Jan Buterbaugh Smith, 83, died July 14, 2019 at Touchmark-On-South Hill in Spokane, Washington She had lived in this caring home community for her last 15 years, first in indepen- dent living, then three years in Assisted Living, on to her final five years in Skilled Nursing. She was born April 25, 1936 in Helena, Montana to Helen (Kessler) and Marc Wesley Buterbaugh, and two years later joined by her sister, Gretchen (Mimi Buterbaugh) Hannon. Summers as a child were spent with family at their cabin property at the end of Colorado Gulch along with their cats, dogs, and horses. During winters they lived in town, first on the corner of Power and Monroe, then the family moved to their great-grandfather's home (Nick Kessler of Kessler Brewing Co.) West of Helena, when she was in seventh grade. She attended Hawthorne Grade School and Helena High School, followed by the University of Montana for two years, then moved to San Francisco, and worked as a secretary at the law firm, Young & Rubicon. In 1960 she married Donald Smith and during their ten years of marriage, they lived in Missoula and Minneapolis. Moving back to Helena, she began her career in Administrative Management, first with The Colonial Inn in Helena, then The Davenport Hotel in Spokane, Ramada Northern Lights Inn in Anchorage, Alaska, Shiloh Inn in Lincoln City, Oregon, and finally The Spokane Club. She continued living the remaining years of her life in Spokane. Her volunteer work brought her much satisfaction with St. Peter's Hospital Association and the House of Good Shepherd both in Helena, and with America/Crosswalk in Spokane. One of her favorite pastimes was driving and participating in sports car events, much to her father's dismay and her sister's delight. Jan is survived by her sister, Gretchen Hannon, who lives in Strafford, Vermont. Her niece, Kimberly Hannon Parrott and grand- niece and nephew Kessler and Sam live in Blue Hill, Maine. Her other grandniece Keira Vida Hannon White (and daughter of Jan's deceased nephew, John Scott Hannon) lives in Spain.

Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019

