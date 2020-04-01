Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Elizabeth CROWLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CROWLEY, Jane Elizabeth Jane Elizabeth Crowley left this earth on March 28th, 2020 to be with her mother and father and her four siblings who went before her. She died peacefully in her home at South Hill Village with her daughters beside her. Except for two years in college, she lived her entire life in Spokane. Jane was born February 2nd, 1936 in Spokane, Washington. She was one of eleven children born to Raymond and Katherine Crowley. In addition to her role as a full time mother, Jane had a degree from San Jose State University and attended graduate school at Gonzaga. She was an occupational therapist for the State of Washington and an active volunteer in Spokane over the course of her entire life. L'Arche of Spokane and Our Place were two of her favorite causes to which she committed lots of time and energy. She loved to read, play bridge, and solve Sudoku puzzles. She loved all kinds of outdoor activities including gardening, snow skiing, hiking, biking, camping, tennis, and swimming. Once her kids were grown, she traveled the world by foot, bike, air, boat and rail. She visited Ireland, Turkey, London, France, Austria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Holland, The Panama Canal, South Africa, and China. Jane is survived by five children: Colleen Eilbert (Richard), Katherine Crowley, JJ Crowley, Michael Crowley and Charlie Crowley; and six siblings: Patrick Crowley (Sheila), Kay Cronin, Jimmy Crowley (Jeanette), Chuck Crowley, Sally Campbell and Sue O'leary. She leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, with whom she had very special bonds. Jane was full of optimism and she had a contagious sense of humor. She was always ready to make a new friend or extend a special kindness to an old one. These qualities served her well over the last year as she moved from her home of 45 years to an assisted living apartment. It wasn't her wish, but she accepted it with grace and took that optimism and kindness to the other residents. She continued to make a difference in people's lives. That was her trademark. Jane was a lifelong member of the Catholic church, and will be laid to rest in a private graveside ceremony near her parents on Thursday, April 2nd. Family and friends will be invited to a joyful celebration of Jane's life when the days of social distancing are behind us. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for L'Arche of Spokane.

CROWLEY, Jane Elizabeth Jane Elizabeth Crowley left this earth on March 28th, 2020 to be with her mother and father and her four siblings who went before her. She died peacefully in her home at South Hill Village with her daughters beside her. Except for two years in college, she lived her entire life in Spokane. Jane was born February 2nd, 1936 in Spokane, Washington. She was one of eleven children born to Raymond and Katherine Crowley. In addition to her role as a full time mother, Jane had a degree from San Jose State University and attended graduate school at Gonzaga. She was an occupational therapist for the State of Washington and an active volunteer in Spokane over the course of her entire life. L'Arche of Spokane and Our Place were two of her favorite causes to which she committed lots of time and energy. She loved to read, play bridge, and solve Sudoku puzzles. She loved all kinds of outdoor activities including gardening, snow skiing, hiking, biking, camping, tennis, and swimming. Once her kids were grown, she traveled the world by foot, bike, air, boat and rail. She visited Ireland, Turkey, London, France, Austria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Holland, The Panama Canal, South Africa, and China. Jane is survived by five children: Colleen Eilbert (Richard), Katherine Crowley, JJ Crowley, Michael Crowley and Charlie Crowley; and six siblings: Patrick Crowley (Sheila), Kay Cronin, Jimmy Crowley (Jeanette), Chuck Crowley, Sally Campbell and Sue O'leary. She leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, with whom she had very special bonds. Jane was full of optimism and she had a contagious sense of humor. She was always ready to make a new friend or extend a special kindness to an old one. These qualities served her well over the last year as she moved from her home of 45 years to an assisted living apartment. It wasn't her wish, but she accepted it with grace and took that optimism and kindness to the other residents. She continued to make a difference in people's lives. That was her trademark. Jane was a lifelong member of the Catholic church, and will be laid to rest in a private graveside ceremony near her parents on Thursday, April 2nd. Family and friends will be invited to a joyful celebration of Jane's life when the days of social distancing are behind us. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for L'Arche of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close