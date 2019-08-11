|
|
OSTERHAUS, Jane Frances (nee Beyer ) Jane passed away peace-fully, after suffering from a lingering illness, August 8, 2019. She was 78, having been born in Sidney, Cheyenne County, NE to Joseph and Clara Beyer on July 17, 1941. Soon after her father's death in 1942 the family moved to West Point, Cumming County, NE where she remained with her mother and siblings. She graduated from Guardian Angels High School, taught by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity. She moved with her family from Omaha, Nebraska to Coeur d'Alene, ID in 1973. Following her mother's death in 1980 she moved to Spokane, WA where she worked as an in-home caregiver until her retirement. Jane was preceded in death by a son, Steven in 2016; her parents Joseph in 1942 and Clara in 1980; grandparents Fred and Myra Beyer and Anna and Lawrence Seeman; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by a daughter Theresa and a son Michael at the home. A Rosary for Jane will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 7 P.M. at Hennessey Funeral Home Rose Chapel. Mass will be Monday, August 12 at 10 A.M. at St. Michael's Church, 8500 N. St. Michael's Rd., Spokane, WA. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery. Please visit Jane's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019