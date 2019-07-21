Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane LYONS-MACY. View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115 Spokane , WA 99223 (509)-568-0354 Send Flowers Obituary

LYONS-MACY, Jane Jane Lyons-Macy passed away July 10, 2019, she was 88-years-old. She was born at home during the heart of the Great Depression on Thanksgiving Day, Novem-ber 17, 1930 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Jerry and Edna Jager; she was the oldest of four children. The day she was born her father called all of his friends to proudly boast that they had a 7- 1/2 pound turkey in the house. Jane attended Catholic Schools and graduated in 1947. She was the youngest in her graduating class at 16 because she had skipped two grades. After graduating she began work at Wyandotte Chemical Company. She met Jim Lyons shortly after and they married on April 29, 1948. They had six children. In 1968, because most of her children were grown Jane went back to work selling Avon as a Representative. Much like her school career she was quickly promoted and in one year's time she was hired to be a District Sales Manager. She worked eight years in the San Joaquin Valley, California and then another 17 years in Spokane Valley, Washington. She had a natural talent for managing and won many awards because of her fabulous success motivating the many independent contractors (Avon Ladies) in her district. She retired in November of 1993. Sadly, her beloved husband, Jim passed away shortly after her retirement on September 28, 1994. Jane eventually married once more to a wonderful man named Preston Macy. Preston passed away less than five years later. She also was an excellent bridge player and in 2005 Ace of Clubs Standings Unit 448 Category E - she was Regional Master of the Year. Over the course of Jane's life she grew in her faith and spent her last years reading, studying and teaching the Bible. The following words are from a poem she wrote in 2005: My Master, my Lord and my God, how grateful I am That one day I will attend the marriage supper of the Lamb. Until that day comes Lord, I pray hold me tight And let no thing, or no one dim your glorious light. I worship you; I adore you, my King of Glory And I'll spend the rest of my life telling others your story. Jane is survived by her six children, 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life September 20, 2019, 2:00 P.M., Valley Assembly of God, Spokane Valley, WA.

