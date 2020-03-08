Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Mardell FALMO. View Sign Service Information Yahn & Son Funeral Home & Crematory 55 W VALLEY HWY S AUBURN , WA 98001 (253)-833-8877 Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Darcy's Restaurant 10502 East Sprague Spokane Valley , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FALMO, Jane Mardell June 6, 1931 - February 14, 2020 Jane Mardell Falmo was born in Walla Walla, Washington to her mother Esther Fahey Imus and Roy Falquist; she passed away on February 14th, 2020. Jane is survived by daugh-ter, Dena Jane (Falmo) Armstrong and son-in-law Richard Armstrong; daughter Shelly Vern (Falmo) Reed and son-in-law Stanley W. Reed; granddaughter Jenny Mardell Reed-Jones and grandson-in-law James Jones; grandson Mack Reed and granddaughter-in-law Jessica Reed; great-grandchildren Ruby Adeline, Thaddeus James and Ozias Truman Reed. Her much loved cousins Betty Jo, Jan and Lynne and many dear friends. Jane is also survived by her precious bird Shirley who brought her much companionship and joy. Jane resided most of her life in Spokane, Washington. Jane adored her family and spent most of her vacations throughout her life traveling to visit and sightsee with her kids and grandchildren. During the last six years Jane lived in Tacoma, Washington with her daughter Shelly and son-in-law Stan across the street from her granddaughter, grandson-in-law and great-grandchildren. Jane had a long career at Kaiser Aluminum in Trentwood beginning in 1952 and retiring in 1992 as a Chemist/Quantometer operator. Jane started as a shipping clerk and shared how cold it was in the office as they couldn't wear pants. Jane was proud when she was later able to move to the Mill. She was very involved in the Steelworkers Union becoming the first female chief grievance officer at the Trentwood plant. Jane worked hard, she was known for her quick wit, had a great sense of humor, she truly appreciated everyone in her life and loved to tell stories, singing songs, little songs, (my momma caught a flea), she wrote a book of beautiful poetry, and left behind amazing cross stitch items that she painstakingly picked out and created for those she loved. Jane loved to collect stamps and play board/card games and upon winning would exclaim "I beat you; I beat you" in her sing song voice throwing back her head with a big wide smile. She also loved to read her Enquirer and watch Real Housewives, Below Deck or Judge Judy. She just loved to stay up on all of the "important news". In her younger years Jane loved to travel with her friends and shared stories about going to hockey games, traveling to Hawaii and Mexico and all of her gardening tricks. Sitting with Jane was a great trip down memory lane of all of the homes she lived in, all of the places she went and all of the people she met. Jane's fondest memories were the times she spent with her mother Esther (Imus) Zimmerman at her cabin in Westport, Washington. She loved watching the boats come in, admiring her mother's great catches and having time to sit and reflect. Until the very end Jane reminisced about all of the good times she had with her mother and the pain of her mother dying much too young. Yearly she would return to Westport and visit all of the old places; Jane loved sitting on the deck and watching the birds, seeing the fishermen coming in, watching the boats and the seals and reminiscing about the old times. She shared with us frequently that she and her mother still visited in her dreams. We hope that they are having a good laugh catching up on all of the things that have been missed over the years. Jane was the most real person you could meet. She was simple in that she wanted to love and be loved. Jane always told those in her life that she loved them. Even having a game of explaining the depth of her love "I love you" "I love you more" "I love you most" which seems fitting she passed on a day that is known to celebrate love. How fitting that her final gift is leaving us on a day that almost forces the fact that she did indeed love us all the MOST, Valentine's Day. A celebration of life will be held on Jane's birthday, Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Spokane Valley, Washington at Darcy's Restaurant, 10502 East Sprague, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 at 11:30am. Light refreshments and food will be served. The family asks that if you have a picture, poem or gem from Jane that you are willing to share that you bring it with you. We invite all who knew and loved Jane to come and celebrate her life with us as she is greatly missed but our combined memories bring us comfort and keep her deep loving spirit alive.

