SHAW, Jane (Age 88) Mattie Jane Shaw, 88, of Rathdrum, ID passed away peacefully on August 25th in her home surrounded by family. Jane was born in her family home on September 14th, 1931 in Desha County, Arkansas to Sidney and Irene Jackson. Jane spent the majority of her younger years in Arkansas where she met her loving husband of 51 years, Howard Shaw. They were married on September 20th, 1946. Jane and Howard moved many times in their early years searching for fulfilling work from Arkansas, to Texas, to Wyoming, to Louisiana, and back to Texas where they had the pleasure to meet their missionary neighbors, the Warren's. The Warren's told of legends of steady work, eight hours a day and home with your family every night in Idaho. So, they packed up and headed to Kellogg, Idaho. They moved back and forth from the Northwest to the South finally settling in Crossett, Arkansas. Jane and Howard also spent some time abroad in Spain and Morocco. Through the years Jane was blessed raising her four beautiful girls, Rachel, Sallie, Donnie and Gail. She also spent some time working as a Certified Nurse Assistant, helping and caring for many people in her years of dedicated service. Jane always loved her work with her patients, she felt like she was the one who was blessed to be able to bring them comfort. Through all of her adventures in life, Jane always loved the Lord. She attended church, prayed fervently, and read and meditated on the word daily. She finished her race at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Rathdrum, ID. Jane is survived by her daughters, Rachel Kramer (George Kramer), and Gail Cliff (Alan Cliff), and countless numbers of grand, great-grand and even great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Shaw and two daughters, Sallie Darby and Donnie Barnett. Services are to be held September 12th at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Rathdrum ID at 11:00 AM, with a family gathering to follow at the Kramer home. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with services. Please visit Jane's memorial at www.belltowerfuneralhome.com
.