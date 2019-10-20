LARSON, Janelle Kay (Age 59) Janelle was the daughter of Eugene Donald and Lois Irene Statler. Preceded in death by her husband Richard Allen Larson. Janelle is survived by her loving sons Lafe Edward and Robert Eugene Larson; four grandchildren, Myka, Esmay, Dakota, and Clayton; and eight siblings. She was deeply loved by all. She will rest at Greenwood Cemetery with her father and mother. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 8, 2020; a Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Statler residence, 6919 E. Marietta, Spokane Valley, 2-4 p.m., Potluck.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019