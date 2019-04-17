RUSSELL-VIG, Janelle "Jan" (Age 48) October 8, 1970 - April 10, 2019 Janelle (Jan) Russell-Vig died April 10, 2019. She was born October 8, 1970 and touched many lives throughout her life. She is survived by her son Christopher (Charli) Sanders; daughter Kelsey (Gage) Gallagher; grandchildren Matthew and Logan Sanders; mother Nancy Russell; and sister Julie Russell-Becker. Preceded in death by her father Ron Russell. No service will be held at this time. Those wishing to honor her life can give a donation in her name to the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids (Center on Addiction, 633 Third Ave., 19th Floor, New York, NY 10011-6706, Attention: Development Department).
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 17, 2019