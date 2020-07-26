JOIREMAN, Janet Ann (Age 77) Janet Joireman, passed away on April 16th, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Janet was born in Litchfield, Minnesota on February 15th, 1943 to Joseph and Mary Stippel. Her family moved to Spokane in 1945. She attended St. Aloysius Catholic School, followed by Holy Names Academy where she graduated in 1961. Following graduation she married Arnold Joireman. They had three children. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, within six months of his death in October 2019, her parents and five additional siblings. She was survived by her daughter Barbara (Floyd) Pagarigan, sons Michael (Lauren) Joireman and Gregory (Bridget) Joireman, her grandchildren Sarah, Matthew, Joshua, Annie, Beth and Ben Joireman, Her sisters Joan, Judy, Mardell, Betty and her brother Russell and many extended family. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30th at Assumption Catholic Church (3624 W. Indian Trail Rd.) at 10:00 am. A light reception will follow, assuming no further changes to restrictions prior to the event.



