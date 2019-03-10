Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Diane GALLEY. View Sign

GALLEY, Janet Diane 8/21/1940 - 2/27/2019 A special, strong, traditional, wonderful lady. A 20th Century woman who worked and fit well in a man's world. Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, partner and friend. Born in a farmhouse near Grass Valley Oregon on August 21, 1940 to a conventional family, Diane's father Arthur was a wheat farmer and ran a few head of cattle. Her mother, Margaret, raised Diane and her three brothers and kept the house in order. Diane was very active in Sherman County High School events, worked for her dad during harvest, roamed the canyons and worked as a waitress after school and on weekends. Diane married John Galley at age 19, a marriage that lasted 59 years. When John was away from home for one half of each month, Diane ran a hay and cattle farm that required the herding, feeding and being a midwife for the cattle. During haying operations, she was the only person allowed to operate the John Deere baler. Diane maintained and helped in building several miles of new fence, all to keep the cattle where they belonged. Diane also served for six years as chairwoman of the Pend Oreille County Conservation District. At that time, she was one of only two women in the state who were in chair positions. Diane's hobbies were helping and serving others with love. In 1992, a new adventure started with an 18-day RV road trip to Alaska and the Kenai Peninsula. Alaska then became her home for half of the year for the next 28 years. The long summer days consisted of fishing, relaxing, canning salmon, helping others, potlucks, sharing, volunteering, and more fishing. Diane chaired the very successful Funny River Festival for two years, and helped in additional years. She helped build a log cabin and served on the election board for many years also. In 2004, two crews from the Peaceful Valley Church in Elk, WA built a 4000 square foot church in Funny River in two weeks. Diane, grand-daughter Tiffany and two women from the same church fed and housed these men and processed the fish they caught. The last 25 years were spent traveling and sharing lives in Elk, WA and Funny River, AK as well as enjoying her family and many friends. She is greatly missed. Diane Galley was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Schilling, father Arthur Schilling and brothers Carl and Donald. She is survived by her husband John; son Jim Galley and daughter Janet Galley, brother Gene Schilling; grandchildren Tiffany Galley and Talon (Jessie), Hope and Johnny Wightman; great-grandchildren Adelynn Kindle and Arthur Wightman. The services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 16th at Peaceful Valley Church, 201 Allen Rd, Elk, WA. Interment at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake will be held at 11:15am on Monday, March 18th. In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation to the Peaceful Valley Church or the Funny River Bible Church in Diane's name. A memorial service will also be held in Funny River, Alaska when the Sockeye are running in the Kenai River. To sign Diane's online guestbook, please visit

