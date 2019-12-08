Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Eisenman HOLLOWAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLOWAY, Janet MA, BSN, RN Janet Eisenman Holloway was born in Everett, Washington, in 1934. Both her parents emigrated to Canada from England and then to the USA. She was the daughter of a tugboat captain and the middle child of three girls, all of whom became nurses. Jan was a member of one of the last classes to graduate from the State College of Washington School of Nursing, St. Luke's Hospital Division, in Spokane. She graduated in 1955 during a time when most nurses were trained "hands-on" in the hospital and stood at attention when the doctor entered the room. Throughout college, Jan was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi national honor society. She was elected spokesman and representative of her class and then director of the Washington State Student Nurses Council. Just prior to graduation, Jan married Lt. Dayton Holloway and finished the last of her semester credits at the University of Alaska (Alaska was still a territory at that time). She began her nursing career in a small operating room in Fairbanks and later worked as a staff nurse at St. Luke's Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Rockwood Manor in Spokane. Jan later went on to receive her master's degree in nursing education and certification in Gerontological Nursing. For nearly 30 years, Janet was an Associate Professor of Nursing at the Intercollegiate Center for Nursing Education (ICNE), now the Washington State University (WSU) College of Nursing, where she helped prepare over 900+ nursing students for clinical practice, lectured to thousands and authored numerous scholarly publications. The highlight of her nursing career was being honored as a founding inductee into the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) Hall of Fame (1996). Other significant honors include being the recipient of the WSNA Search for Excellence Award (1993), Lifetime Achievement Award (1999), Outstanding Nursing Award nominated by her colleagues at the Inland Empire Nurses Association (IENA), 1st annual Nurse Excellence Award from the Delta Chi Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing (1987), and the WSU Alumni Association Lifetime Membership Award for Outstanding Service (1992). Jan served as a WSU Senator, was recognized as a WSU Distinguished Faculty member, and received the Faculty Service Award presented annually to the faculty member who provided the highest degree of service to students, colleagues and the community. Jan retired in 1999 and received the honor of Associate Professor Emeritus from WSU and the coveted Jefferson Award for Public Service for the State of Washington. Jan's commitment to nursing as a practice profession has been seen and celebrated since the early 1990's and will live on into the future, through the annual award of her personally endowed Jan Holloway Award for Excellence in Clinical Instruction. A 25-year breast cancer survivor, Jan combined her personal cancer experience with her nursing background to support and assist others from all walks of life to navigate the breast cancer maze. She was named the (ACS) Volunteer of the Year in 1998 and 2003. In addition, Jan was selected by the ACS to be the 5th District Ambassador to the on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Jan served on the board of directors for the ACS, as co-chair for the Spokane Breast Health Network, was a leading advocate for cancer issues in the political arena, a spokesman for cancer survivorship and a tremendous fundraiser. In 2007 she was invited to present to cancer survivors of the Inuit Alaskan Natives, in Barrow, Alaska. Jan incorporated aspects of their native culture and health beliefs in her presentation as she shared the story of her own breast cancer journey. Later that year, Jan was awarded Woman of Achievement for Community Service, by the Spokane YWCA, which made her very proud. High on Jan's priority list was advocating for cancer issues in the public policy arena. She traveled to Washington D.C. and Olympia to lobby for increasing funds for cancer research, prevention and treatment. Jan was a founding member and president of the Eastern Washington Affiliate (nine counties) of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. She was selected for the Komen Cameo Award (2005) for outstanding leadership and contribution and the BMW Ultimate Drive Community Hero award (2006). Jan has been a political activist on women's health issues, serving on the Planning and Management Council for Aging and Long-Term Care and co-chair of the Washington State Cabinet on Nursing Practice and Education. Jan excelled as the 5th Congressional District Coordinator, liaison to the then Speaker of the House, Tom Foley, from 1981 to 1994. In 2019 Jan was honored and named to the Emeritus Board of Every Woman Can, in recognition of her vision and leadership for breast cancer awareness and education, throughout the Inland Northwest. Jan's joyful spirit was exemplified in her deep love of the arts. She grew up with a flair for music and drama and said if she hadn't been a nurse she would have been an actress. When Jan retired, she saw an ad in The Spokesman-Review for the formation of an adult orchestra. Having grown up playing the violin, she pulled her violin out of the closet after 50 years and became a founding member of the New Horizons Orchestra, a non-profit, adult community orchestra. Finally, think of Jan every June 3rd, officially designated by mayoral proclamation as "Janet Holloway Appreciation Day" in recognition of her contribution to the betterment of the city of Spokane and community service. Jan was a leader whose work and enthusiasm inspired everyone she touched. Her contributions to the community ranged from the leader of her daughter's Camp Fire Girls groups (10+ years) and school programs, the American Red Cross, Women's Architectural League, Unity Church, Bloomsday and Native American outreach. The degree of her community involvement was so widespread that it's doubtful any one person really knows the extent of what she has accomplished. The impact of her contributions will long be experienced by patients receiving care from Jan's lifetime of students. Jan lived her best life and was a role model for many to do the same. More than anything, Jan cherished her relationship with her two daughters, Susan and Sandra Holloway, son-in-law Robert Brown and granddaughter Maia Schumacher. Her favorite memories were of times in Roche Harbor and Puerto Vallarta and adventures with her sisters Molly Donnally and JoAnne Crist, a host of nieces, dear friends and former students. Jan requested a "Celebration of Life", which will be held in Spokane during in the late spring/early summer 2020. Please honor Jan by your personal celebrations, by service to others in her name, or by donations to the

