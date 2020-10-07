HANSON, Janet Elaine (Age 77) 1943 - 2020 Janet Elaine Hanson, age 77, passed away at home on September 29th, 2020, after her battle with heart disease. She is survived by her son Ted Hanson of Spokane and daughter Cindy Hanson of Spokane and her niece Carrisa Campbell, Nick Campbell and her kids Kalvin and Kaliegh- and her ex-husband Dennis Hanson. She was a homemaker for many years and worked as a house cleaner later on until she retired. No memorial at this time.



