1/1
Janet Elaine HANSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANSON, Janet Elaine (Age 77) 1943 - 2020 Janet Elaine Hanson, age 77, passed away at home on September 29th, 2020, after her battle with heart disease. She is survived by her son Ted Hanson of Spokane and daughter Cindy Hanson of Spokane and her niece Carrisa Campbell, Nick Campbell and her kids Kalvin and Kaliegh- and her ex-husband Dennis Hanson. She was a homemaker for many years and worked as a house cleaner later on until she retired. No memorial at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved