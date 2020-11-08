REPP, Janet Elaine (Age 82) Janet Elaine Repp, 82, a longtime resident of St. John, WA, passed away November 2, 2020. She was born to Ben and Vivian (Hancock) Nelson on February 9, 1938 in Pullman, WA. She graduated from Pullman High School and always enjoyed catching up with her classmates at yearly reunions. In 1956, Janet married her high school sweetheart, Elry R. Vernier and together they lived on the family farm outside of Pullman with their four children, Ricky Ray, Randy Lee, Janice and Cheryl. Elry passed away in 1963. In 1965, she married Marvin Repp after meeting on a blind date set up by their close friends. They made their home on the family farm outside of St. John, WA, combining Marvin's two sons, Rick and Randy with Janet's four children. In 1971, Michael was born into the blended family. Janet was a homemaker on the farm and was always involved in the activities of her seven children, including 4-H and FFA. Janet and Marvin were actively involved with the Junior Livestock Show of Spokane, where they were honored with a show dedication and given lifetime membership. She worked for years with the annual St. John Stock Show where all enjoyed her homemade pies and dedication to the community. Janet's first love was her family and she especially loved getting together for the holidays and attending her grandchildren's activities. Some of her favorite things to do were family trips to the ocean, sewing, cooking, crafts, photography, golfing and spending time at Williams Lake. Janet was a member of The Trinity Lutheran Church in Endicott and St. John Golf Club. Earlier, she was involved in The Little Valley Club with several other local farm wives. Janet is survived by her children, Rick (Gwen) Vernier of Spokane; Randy Vernier of St. John; Janice (Jeff) Vernier Divilbiss of Spokane; Cheryl Vernier of Greenacres; Rick (Jenny) Repp of St. John; Randy (Debbi) Repp of St. John; Michael (Michelle) Repp of Elk; her brother, Harold Nelson of Pendleton, OR; nine grandchildren, Paul, Parker and Peyton Vernier, Kellery Divilbiss Davis, Kendra Divilbiss, Lexi and Javin Repp, Kevin and Lance Repp, and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her first husband, Elry, she was preceded in death by husband, Marvin, sister Catherine Druell, brother Gregory Nelson and grandson, Brent Repp. Janet will always be remembered by her family and friends for her selflessness, strength and never-ending love. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the St. John Cemetery. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the St. John Community Building, the St. John Golf Club or charity of choice
