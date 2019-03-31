Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Elizabeth (Erickson) WHITCOMB. View Sign

WHITCOMB, Janet Janet Elizabeth (Erickson) Whitcomb, age 87, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Callahan House in Shoreline, WA. She is survived by daughters Holly Whitcomb Henry (husband Michael Henry) and Sue Whitcomb (husband Jim Lenker); son-in-law Greg Forsyth; three grandchildren: Ali Daschbach, Ian Forsyth, and Owen Lenker; brother John Bamford Erickson; and brothers-in-law Max Whitcomb and Paul Shager. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Paul Sam Whitcomb, and her beloved youngest daughter, Libby Whitcomb Forsyth. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 12.30 PM at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane, followed by a gathering with the family to celebrate Janet's life starting at 2:00 PM in the Fireside Room at First Presbyterian Church. Janet was born April 11, 1931, and grew up in Sumner, Kent, and Tacoma, WA. She graduated from high school in Kent, and then attended the College of Puget Sound (now UPS) where she served as president of the Delta Delta Delta Fraternity. Upon graduation from college, she married Paul Sam Whitcomb and moved to Long Beach, CA while Sam was in the United States Navy for four years. After living in the Seattle area for several years, Janet and Sam moved to Spokane. She and Sam stayed in Spokane for nearly 55 years, where Janet devoted herself to raising her daughters, supporting Sam as a small business owner, and contributing her time, intelligence, warmth and spirit to a wide range of volunteer endeavors over the years. These included leadership, membership, and volunteer positions with Welcome Wagon, Booth Memorial Hospital, Meals on Wheels, Interfaith Network, the Spokane Lilac Festival, Chapter AI of PEO, and PEO Reciprocity. She was a Deacon in the Presbyterian Church, and an active member of Opportunity Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church. As her dear granddaughter Ali so lovingly memorialized her, Janet was a role model in many ways to many people. She had a unique personal style that was equal parts classic and trend setting, and she never left the house without lipstick. She was the ultimate hostess, unfailingly gracious, and dedicated to making everyone and anyone welcome and comfortable in any situation. She looked for and invariably found the best in everyone she met and encouraged so many to reach for the best in themselves. Above all, Janet was a remarkably intuitive "people person," spreading her love and support to her husband, her daughters, her extended family, her friends, and her community. She had definite expectations, but she gave of herself with a grace and generosity that was truly unconditional, and befitted a good and faithful servant of the Lord and of the community of faith. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to The First Presbyterian Church Mission Team Fund.

