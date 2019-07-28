Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Everhardus JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Janet Everhardus November 6, 1940 - July 18, 2019 Janet Johnson, a longtime Spokane resident, died on July 18, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho, as a consequence of Alzheimer's Disease and recurring bronchiectasis. Her family is grateful to the staffs of Guardian Angel and Hospice of North Idaho, who provided tender love and wonderful care at the end, as well as Janet's best friend and sister-in-law, Virginia Johnson, who managed to make her laugh in her final days. Janet was raised in Michigan, where she discovered lifelong passions, including wildlife, berry picking, bird watching and gardening. As a girl she spent cherished weeks on her grandparents' farm near Mendon and with her immediate family on the Au Sable River where her father was a founding member of Trout Unlimited. With his loving instruction, Janet became an expert fly fisher. With her grandfather she learned to drive a Ford tractor expertly when she was twelve. From both her grandmother and mother Janet developed a keen interest in gourmet cooking, something she pursued throughout her life, mastering specialty cuisines of India, Pakistan, Serbia and Spain. Janet's grandmother also encouraged her to pursue her artistic talents. After two years at Smith College on a full academic scholarship, Janet returned to Ann Arbor, her home town, to earn her degree in fine art from the University of Michigan. Over her lifetime she created hundreds of works of art now hanging in the homes of family, friends and collectors. In addition to her extraordinary landscapes and flower studies, Janet did several paintings and drawings of peoples' homes, gardens and personal portraits for those she loved. Those works of art have become cherished family heirlooms, one of her lasting legacies. Janet and her first husband, Steve Williams, moved to Colorado Springs shortly after their marriage in 1963, where Janet helped to create and develop The Western Museum of Mining and Industry; she also became the chief of docents for The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. In Colorado Springs Janet bought and ran a small newspaper, The Mountain States Collector, dedicated to arts and antiquities. She became an expert on Hopi pottery. While there Janet had two children: a son, Timmy, who died of an accidental drowning at age 3. She also had a daughter, Amy, now an artist and designer, who was forever the bright star of her mother's life. In 1978 Janet enrolled in The Pratt Institute in Manhattan, where she excelled in commercial art. During those years she met, and married in 1980, her second husband, Keith Johnson and became a step-mother to his son, Scott. Because of his career in the CIA Janet and Keith were able to explore more of the world, with their blended family of Amy and Scott, that included assignments in Yugoslavia, Pakistan and Spain, as well as time between foreign assignments in the U.S. They also explored together other destinations in Europe and Asia. In Islamabad, where the American embassy was being rebuilt following its destruction, Janet was hired as the furniture designer and purchasing authority, to design, purchase and install all the furnishings for the newly rebuilt American Embassy. After retirement, Janet and Keith settled in Spokane, his hometown, where Janet again distinguished herself as a thoughtful member of the MAC new acquisition committee, an enthusiastic member of Friends of Manito, a member of Symphony Associates and a key player in several runnings of Christmas Tree Elegance. She continued as a gourmet chef and fine art painter. Quick to laugh, Janet was always up for a new adventure and lived her life with a little bit of mischief. She had the ability to make people, including in her final weeks, feel special, loved, and cared for. Her surviving family and friends will always remember Janet as a devoted and caring wife and mother, who succeeded in making the world a more beautiful, more thoughtful place. A small memorial service will be held at a later date.

