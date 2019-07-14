FRANTZ, Janet (Age 84) Janet was born December 1934 in Eastern Pennsylvania to Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas. Janet passed peacefully on June 15th, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ronald. She is survived by her daughter Nancy, son Tom (Renae) and grandchildren Tierra and Alex. Janet worked at SFCC for 27 years as a cashier. Janet's comforting smile and kind words will be missed by all. Interment will be at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake WA. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 21st, 2019, Noon to 3 pm at the Barrel Restaurant, 6404 N. Wall, Spokane WA, 99208.
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 14 to July 17, 2019