HALE, Janet (Harper) 1932 - 2020 Janet "Jan" Hale passed away peacefully in Spokane on July 24, 2020, capping a remarkable life, full of the people important to her and causes close to her heart. Jan was the only child of Charles and Dora Harper, born in Great Falls, Montana, on June 5, 1932. She graduated high school in 1950 and went on to the University of Montana to earn a bachelor's degree in business. Jan made lifelong friends as a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Jan's U of M Sorority Sisters arranged a blind date to a bonfire with Bill Hale and the two eventually married on August 31, 1957. After graduation, Jan worked in Sun Valley, Idaho until Bill finished his degree. They lived in Wallace, Idaho; Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico, Albany, Oregon and ultimately Spokane. Jan and Bill raised three sons (Scott, Chris and Casey). Jan dedicated her time to volunteering at their schools, getting them to sporting events, skiing at Mt. Spokane and attending music and theater performances as they grew up. Education was important to Jan and she was a loyal Cougar and Eagle mom in support of her sons. Jan and Bill were active University of Montana alumni. They frequently returned to Missoula to attend homecoming and Grizzly football and basketball games. Jan volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels in Spokane for 45 years. She was a member of the Spokane Kappa Alpha Theta alumni group for decades, helping every year to raise scholarship money for young Theta women. She joined the Compass Club when she arrived in Spokane and made friendships that lasted decades. Jan was active in the Episcopal Church (St. David's and St. John's), and was a member of Spokane's PFLAG chapter and mom's group. When her boys were older, Jan rejoined the workforce and worked for Fewel & Associates for the better part of two decades. Relationships and friendships were vital to Jan, and once you were her friend it was for life. She participated in a wives club within the geology community, had a core group of friends from church, read with a book group and knew everyone in her Indian Trail neighborhood. Jan threw epic pool parties, and she and Bill were well-known for their Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day gatherings at their home of 40-plus years. Her flower gardens were legendary (neighbors would wait impatiently each spring to see what she would plant). She helped start a Friday breakfast group that met for 25 years, pulling 30-plus people together every week from many walks of life. Jan also brought neighbors together for a monthly lunch to celebrate birthdays. Jan and a group of friends participated in Bloomsday every year. She swam laps every day in the summer, walked miles every day throughout her neighborhood and rescued dogs in need. Jan's soft spot was for Basset Hounds, Dobermans and Greyhounds. Jan was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years in 2018. She is survived by her sons, Scott (Naomi) of Albuquerque; Chris of Vancouver; and Casey (Steve) of Santa Monica; and her grandchildren Tracey of Renton, WA; and Carson of Spokane. The family suggests remembrances honoring Jan's name could be made to SCRAPS (Spokane Humane Society) or Meals on Wheels. No services will be held per Jan's request, but do raise a glass of red wine, call an old friend and admire a beautiful garden in Jan's memory.



