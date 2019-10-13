|
HOOPER, Janet (Arnold) Janet (Arnold) Hooper, our loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on October 6, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Surrounded by loving family members, Janet's last days were peaceful and pain free. Janet was born on May 18, 1932, in Ione, Washington to Ron and Dorothy Arnold. Janet attended Coeur d'Alene High School. Shortly after graduation she married the love of her life, John (Bud) Hooper. Bud and Janet were married on August 25, 1950. John preceded her in death on August 2, 2015. She attended North Idaho Junior College and Eastern Washington University where she received a degree in education. Janet taught elementary and junior high classes in Post Falls Idaho. She was later employed at Trentwood Kaiser Aluminum where she worked until her retirement. Janet and Bud enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, and attending Seahawk games. Their greatest joy was traveling the state, attending their grandchildren's high school and college athletic events. Janet also loved family time at her home on Liberty Lake, where she enjoyed gardening, reading, and classic movies. Along with her husband Bud, Janet was preceded in death by her parents Ron and Dorothy Arnold, brother Dean Arnold, grandson Jordan Jaeger, daughter Susan (Hooper) Hayward, and great-granddaughter Madilyn Jaeger. She is survived by her son Michael Hooper and daughter Patricia (Hooper) Jaeger (David); sister Jane Yandt (Ron); grandsons Matt Hooper (Cheri), and Lucas Jaeger (Ashley); granddaughters Mandy Hansen (Chris), Angela Travis (Pat), Meagin Scott (Jeff), and Rachel Hooper (Pat Marticio); great-grandsons Peyton and Parker Travis, Carson and Avin Jaeger, Brenden Cross, Paxton Marticio, Johnny, Jacob, and Matthew Scott and great-granddaughters Bailey, Keegan, and Piper Jo Hansen, Adara Hooper, Kensington Jaeger, and Jordyn Marticio. Honoring Janet's request, in lieu of a funeral there will be a private family graveside service.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019