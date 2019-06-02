NEAD, Janet Jeanne (Yarwood) April 7, 1933- September 29, 2018 Janet was born in Colfax, Washington on April 7, 1933 and she took her final hot air balloon ride to heaven on September 29th, 2018. Janet was raised with her sisters Nadine (Costanzo) and Betty Lou (Rogers) by Jesse Louise and Elsworth Cornelius "Pete" Yarwood. Janet grew up as a typical, Inland Empire American girl; attending camp in the summer, counting deer in the winter, a member of the Junior Association of the Inland Empire Big Game Council, member of the Washington State Sportsmen's Council, champion of the national scholastic rifle tournament in '49, member of the all city grade school orchestra, member of the Lewis and Clark orchestra and a Ti-Girl drill team/flag twirler extraordinaire. Janet's favorite career highlights included being the greeting voice of Valley Hospital on their plug-in switchboard and later as sales manager at Associated Credit Services. In that role she became readily recognized to many people in Eastern Washington as she roamed her territory in her white driving gloves, friendly smile and bright red hair. After retiring, she began her volunteer career that included the Senior Corps Foster Grandparent program, raising/training "Mimi" for the Canine Companions for Independence program, House Manager for the Spokane Civic Theater, and then she found her true volunteer calling: She found "her deputies" through SCOPE. In 2015 she was awarded the Spirit of Scope award for over 10,000 volunteer hours over 14 years of service. Her work included running the Sheriff's front desk, evening coverage of the Valley Mall Crime Prevention Office, and assisting the Sheriff's Garage. This last one garnering her Spokane columnist Doug Clark notoriety when he writes of "A snow-haired old lady sitting behind the wheel of an actual police carMy sources tell me Grannie is actually part of the new Undercover Geezer Squad." She was so proud of her 10 minutes of fame! Her deputies were her passion, she found such joy in baking them cookies, knitting and sharing her hats, mittens and socks, and handing out baby booties for every newborn. If anyone knew our mom, you knew about her six children, twenty grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren. She was always involved in their lives as a cowbell-ringing, sportsmanship encouraging and "give it your all" supporter of all their athletic endeavors. Janet's passions included hot air ballooning. During one trip, errant winds blew her into the confines of the Yakima Firing range and provided a hard landing and an exciting rescue. She had a love for travel that took her to Berlin before the wall fell, to ski in the Swiss Alps and to explore many dirt roads here in the States. Janet loved adventure and she loved people most. Please join us to remember her and celebrate her life on June 8th at 1:30 at the Good Samaritan Community Center at 17121 E. 8th Avenue in Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, volunteer! People need you and your gifts! Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary