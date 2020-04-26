Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Kay MACLEAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MACLEAN, Janet Kay (Age 76) Our dear sister, aunt, friend and neighbor passed away on April 15, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital, Spokane, WA, from Pulmonary Fibrosis. Jan was born in Glasgow, MT., on November 13,1943. She was married to Kenneth MacLean. He preceded her in death, as did her parents, Mike and Hazel DeNoma and her brothers, Rex, Roy and Mike. She is survived by her brother Jay DeNoma (Janet) of Yuma, AZ, and her sister Alice Stevenson (Greg) of Sun City, AZ and several nieces and nephews she dearly loved. Jan retired from Banner Fuel. She loved watching the Zags and Seahawks, a good game of cribbage, a good drink and trips to the casino. At her request there will be no funeral service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank her very dear friend, Sue LaRue, her other friends and neighbors, her doctors and the staff of Holy Family Hospital, especially nurses Brian and Kellan for the outstanding loving care and support given to her.

