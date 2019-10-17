BERNHART, Janet L. (Age 92) April 12, 1927 - September 27, 2019 Janet Bernhart passed away on September 27, 2019. There will be no service by request. She was born and raised in Spokane and lived in the Spokane, Cd'A area her entire life except for spending winters in Sun City West, Arizona. She attended the University of Idaho and Eastern Washington State College where she received a Bachelor of Science and two Masters Degrees. She was a teacher in the East Valley School District and became the Principal of Trentwood Elementary until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanton Bernhart and her brother Edward Level. She enjoyed spending her winters in Arizona and her summers at her home on the Spokane River near Coeur d' Alene, with family and friends. Survivors include two sons: Craig and Steve Bernhart; a daughter Randee Burchell; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Auburn Crest, 1221 Ironwood Drive, Coeur D' Alene, Idaho 83814.

