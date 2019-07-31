Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet L. SPACEK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPACEK, Janet L. (Age 76) Janet Louise Spacek (Harris) 76 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Colville, WA after battling liver disease. Janet was born in Clayton, NM on April 26, 1943 to Walter Smith and Sylvia (Campbell) Smith. Janet grew up in Valleyford, WA and attended Central Valley High School. Janet married Noel Harris on April 6, 1963 and was a loving wife until his death in 1984. Janet and Noel lived in the Spokane Valley and Foothills where they had fun gardening, raising cattle and camping. They had three children, Mark, Steve, and Dawn. Janet was skillful with a sewing machine and other handiwork. She worked for years at Fabricland in the Spokane Valley and shared her enthusiasm for sewing with many. Janet married Stephen Spacek on March 25, 1989 and they remained married until Steve's death in 2006. Steve and Jan liked attending Eastern Washington University sporting events and golfing. Janet was a 50-year member of Central Grange in Spokane, WA and enjoyed judging events at the Spokane Interstate Fair. Janet was blessed with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. We are comforted with knowing that our mom is now with Jesus and free from pain. A memorial service will be held at the Central Grange in Spokane on October 12th at 1:00 pm.

SPACEK, Janet L. (Age 76) Janet Louise Spacek (Harris) 76 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Colville, WA after battling liver disease. Janet was born in Clayton, NM on April 26, 1943 to Walter Smith and Sylvia (Campbell) Smith. Janet grew up in Valleyford, WA and attended Central Valley High School. Janet married Noel Harris on April 6, 1963 and was a loving wife until his death in 1984. Janet and Noel lived in the Spokane Valley and Foothills where they had fun gardening, raising cattle and camping. They had three children, Mark, Steve, and Dawn. Janet was skillful with a sewing machine and other handiwork. She worked for years at Fabricland in the Spokane Valley and shared her enthusiasm for sewing with many. Janet married Stephen Spacek on March 25, 1989 and they remained married until Steve's death in 2006. Steve and Jan liked attending Eastern Washington University sporting events and golfing. Janet was a 50-year member of Central Grange in Spokane, WA and enjoyed judging events at the Spokane Interstate Fair. Janet was blessed with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. We are comforted with knowing that our mom is now with Jesus and free from pain. A memorial service will be held at the Central Grange in Spokane on October 12th at 1:00 pm. Published in Spokesman-Review from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close