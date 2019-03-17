Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Lee (Blakely) GRAY. View Sign

GRAY, Janet Lee (Blakely ) Gray, Janet Lee (Blakely), passed away at her home in Spokane Valley on March 8, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born February 6, 1933, in Shawmut, Montana, to Ralph and Mabel (Clements) Blakely. Janet graduated from Central Valley High School in 1950, where she enjoyed dramatics and being a Bearette in the marching unit. She received a scholarship to Holy Names College and attended for a year until she met John Gray at a YMCA dance and left to get married. They were married July 8, 1951 and lived in the Spokane Valley where they raised their three children, Jimmy, Jerry, and Gina. Janet worked as a bookkeeper at Central Pre-Mix before having children and then became a very involved stay-at-home mom, volunteering for Mother of Twins Club, PTA, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts. In 1968, Janet went to work as a bookroom clerk at Libby Junior High School, where she worked until she retired in 1993. After retirement she kept busy quilting, golfing, and crocheting. She and John started a Dominoes group with friends that they attended weekly for many years. They also belonged to the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla, and had lots of great times boating and camping. Together, they traveled many times to Hawaii, and around the country researching their family tree. Janet was involved with the Red Hat Society and spent many happy years as her chapter's Queen Mum. She loved and enjoyed her entire family and many friends and in the last few years was very glad to be able to keep in touch with them on Facebook. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Gray; her parents, Ralph and Mabel Blakely; three brothers, James Blakely, Theodore Blakely, and Albert Blakely; and one sister, Marian Riley. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy Gray and his wife Lori, Palm Desert, CA; Jerry Gray and his wife Diana, Palm Desert, CA; daughter Gina Reidt and her husband Jake, Hay, WA; three sisters, Phyllis Wharton, Antelope, CA; Helen Smolen, Medford, OR; Diana Blakely, Seattle, WA; eight grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Holman Gardens, 12912 E. 12th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA, on April 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm.

