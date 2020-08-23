ERICKSON, Janet Lynn Janet (Jan) Lynn Erickson, 71, died on August 1, 2020, ending a seven-year battle with cancer that diminished her red blood cells. Due to Covid19 restrictions a private funeral and burial were held on August 13, 2020. Jan is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bruce H. Erickson; their three children: Dana Erickson, Spokane; Todd Erickson, San Francisco and Tracy O'Malley (Zachary O'Malley) and their sons Caden and Levi, all of Spokane; Jan's brother, Robert (Bob) Priess (Norma) of Nevada; sister-in-law Karen E. Erickson of Spokane and cousins in Northern California Barbie Dormandy, Linda Swick, Tim Swick and Gloria Dormandy. The daughter of Newell and Peggy Priess, Jan was born December 2, 1948. Jan was a lifelong resident of Spokane's South Hill and attended Hutton Grade School, Sacajawea Junior High School, Lewis Clark High School and Central Washington University. Family trips also included several trips to Kauai (her favorite), Legoland, SeaWorld, Yellowstone, and many others. Jan was a huge sports fan. She enthusiastically rooted for the Huskies, the Seahawks and the Gonzaga Men's and Women Basketball teams. Jan, Bruce, and the rest of the family followed the Huskies to a Rose Bowl championship. She was a season ticket holder for Gonzaga Women's Basketball. She also participated in sports being a member on three bowling teams, played tennis a lot at the Spokane Racquet Club and was President of the Terrance Garden Club. Jan would host get together and celebrations she was the "hostess with the moistest." A green thumb was a gift she possessed and could frequently be heard talking to her flowers and Roses to "Grow, Grow, Grow." What many will remember is her giving spirit, she was always there for anyone who needed her. She had a golden heart, not only to friends and family but for love of her cats (Fluffy) and Ace the dog. Jan taught all three children how to water ski from the water side standing on the skis with husband Bruce driving the boat. (When a child would fall, it was always the driver's fault.) She loved "bunco" and the bunco group and approached the game with the attitude that the harder she shook the dice, the better numbers she would get. The Erickson's love Priest Lake and spent summer weekends first at Cavanaugh Bay at the Erickson family cabin and then later built their own vacation home Sherwood Beach. Above all else, Jan was a super mom. She celebrated holding that title all year long with unlimited support of her children's aspirations and achievements. She was always there when the kids needed her support and encouragement. There was nothing she would not do for her kids. Janet was a loyal, hardworking, supportive, generous, kind and would not take "no for any answer." You will forever by missed and always in our hearts. Jan's family requests donations to a charity of one's own choice. We love you to the moon and back. We will miss you dearly. We lova lova lovea lovea Lovea You!



