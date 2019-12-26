|
|
HANSEN, Janet Mabel (Neate) Janet Mabel Neate Hansen was born May 23, 1924 in Dover Center, Ohio to Arthur and Ethel Neate. She had a twin sister Janice, an older sister Helen and two brothers Sonny and Charlie. At a young age, she moved to Fort Sims, Montana where she spent her childhood. While in high school, she met James Robert Hansen (Bob), her high school sweetheart, she then married Bob in 1944. Janet and Bob moved to Great Falls, Montana after WWII where they lived until 1977. While in Great Falls, they owned Hansen's All Star Dairy. Janet was a stay at home mother raising their eleven children. She also helped raise cows, she was an excellent seamstress, quilter, and a great cook, especially her fried chicken and gravy. She stayed active in her church and held numerous callings. In 1977 they moved to Spokane Valley where she lived for the next 40 years, enjoying many friendships and continuing to develop her talents. In 2017, Janet moved to Gilbert, Arizona where she passed away on December 17, 2019, at the age of 95, surrounded by eight of her children. Janet is preceded in death by her husband, James (Bob) Hansen in 2001, her parents and siblings. She is survived by Beverly (Terry) Cressman, Judy (Jim) Sears, Jim Hansen, David (Donna) Hansen, Terry (Karla) Hansen, Tracie Hansen, Kimberly (Allen) Thomas, Karley (Phil) Rosen, Kip (Joan) Hansen, Michael Hansen, Taunie (Doug) Reynolds, 30 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and stayed active in church throughout her life. Janet loved creating, she sewed, quilted and made dolls. She won numerous prizes and awards for her creativity. Janet will be missed by her friends and family. There will be a viewing on Friday, December 27, from 5-7 at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, a viewing at 10 am on Saturday, December 28 at the LDS Chapel at 13608 East Belle Terre Ave. followed by a funeral at 11. Burial will follow at Saltese Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 26, 2019