MADRI, Janet Janet Mae (Kunz) Madri, 82 years young, was born September 16, 1936 in Spokane. She passed peacefully away June 12, 2019. Janet was one of three children born to Ruth and Hans Kunz. Her older sister Shirley Kilpatrick lives in Seattle and her younger brother Gary Kunz passed away in December of 2017. Janet has left behind many nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly. Janet had a love for nature, gardening and all animals. She loved golf, the Kentucky Derby, decorating, but most of all spending time with those she loved. Janet lived a rich full life and will be remembered for her keen sense of style and elegance, sense of humor and quick wit. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and a very kind friend and neighbor. She will be missed by so many who loved her. Janet will be in our hearts forever and serve as a guiding light to all she has touched. The family is at peace knowing that Janet is being held in God's loving arms. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the or St. Judes. The Funeral Service is scheduled Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Published in Spokesman-Review from June 16 to June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary