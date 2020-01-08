Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Rae CAUDILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAUDILL, Janet Rae Janet Rae Caudill passed away the evening of January 3, 2020 at the age of 71 at Sacred Heart Hospital. Janet was born on November 3, 1948 in Spokane, WA to Helen Allen and John Thomas. She was the fourth of eight children. Janet graduated from West Valley High School in 1967. After high school, she spent time traveling to New York and Europe. These adventures were some of her fondest memories and the subject of many conversations with her children. Janet shared her life with her husband of 43 years, Ronald Caudill. Together they created an environment of unconditional love and lasting traditions. Family was always Janet's top priority. She would do anything to help someone she loved. This extended to all family and friends. To keep these connections strong, she often initiated and hosted family gatherings where fun games, great food and laughter were constants. Janet's most treasured memories occurred at the family lake cabin where snowmobiling, inner-tubing and smores were abundant. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards and writing poetry and short stories. She loved visiting the Tulip Festival in Skagit Valley during her many mother-daughter trips. Janet will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, engaging personality, unwavering support and desire to help the underdog. Janet retired from a career managing medical offices. She spent her time after retirement as a stay at home mom raising four of her grandkids. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Dickie and Ron Thomas, husband and love of her life Ron, two daughters: Darcy Kae Caudill and Brendee Lynn Glisson. She is survived by her stepfather Charlie Allen and two daughters: Stacy Kautzman (Jason) of Edmonds and Katie Caudill Hass (Reginald) of Colorado Springs. Janet was known as "Nana" to eleven grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including four that she and Ron raised as their own: Cassidy Clarkson, Taylor Caudill, Carlee Glisson and Abbee Caudill-Glisson. A service honoring Janet will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 1:00p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints Foothills Building, 5322 N. Evergreen Rd.

