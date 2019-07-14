TEVIS, Janet June 1, 1937 - July 3, 2019 Janet was born in Chicago, Illinois. She had eight children: Pamela, Richard, Debbie, Cheryl, Diana, Roger, Chris, and Cynthia. Janet had 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grand-children. Janet moved to Washington in 1972 and lived in Chewelah and Spokane. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, she devoted her life to sharing her biblical hope for the future. Janet loved life, her children and grandchildren, gardening and the ocean. Her Memorial will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2405 East 57th Ave., Spokane, WA at 3 pm. Please visit www.pnwcremation.com for full obituary. With gratitude to Hospice of Spokane. 3016 S. Grand Boulevard, Spokane, WA (509) 279-2653
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 14 to July 24, 2019