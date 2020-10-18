LIPPINCOTT, Janette Ann (Rosher) On October 5, 2020, Janette Ann (Rosher) Lippincott passed away in Spokane, WA. She was born in Eatonia, Saskatchewan, Canada, the youngest of five children of Frederick and Amy Nora Rosher. Gradu- ating from Eaton High School and Calgary Business College, Janette worked as a secretary during her working life. She's worked for numerous different organizations over the years, in business and charities. When she met her husband Harry, she was working as a secretary in a mining operation in Lynn Lake, Manitoba. Harry was working for the U.S. government in field survey and was sent to Lynn Lake as part of a working group with the Canadians. Over the years, Janette volunteered through her church, sang in the choir, and volunteered with her daughter's ballet activities mostly sewing many costumes for various performances. She and Harry also appeared on stage in the local annual production of the Nutcracker while living in Maryland. Locally, Janette volunteered on the front desk at the Southside Senior Activity Center and in the office at Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church. When Harry retired, they relocated from Maryland to Spokane, as this was much closer to Canada, for her to visit her family. Unfortunately, travel became increasingly difficult due to health issues, however, as Harry has been actively involved with the Lions organization for many years she did travel with him throughout Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Eastern British Columbia when he was serving as District Governor. Janette is predeceased by her parents, her sister Carol Hammerlindl and her brother William (Bill) Rosher. She is survived by her husband Harry of Spokane, her daughter Nora (Andrew) Green of Pomas, Aude, France, her sisters Margaret Chalifour and Marie (Irvin) Perkins, and her sister-in-law Mary Ann Rosher of Saskatchewan, as well as many nieces and nephews in Western Canada. Following Janette's wishes there are no local services planned. Anticipating opening of the US/Canada border a service is planned in her hometown for family. Contributions may be made to: Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Spokane, or Lions Clubs International Foundation.



