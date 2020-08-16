EASTMAN, Janice (Lloyd) Janice Lloyd Eastman of Spokane Valley passed away August 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane following a brief illness. She was born November 15, 1944 in Walla Walla, WA to John and Dorothy Baxter Lloyd. She spent her early years in Waitsburg, WA before the family moved to Superior, MT where she graduated from high school in 1963. She attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, and upon graduation went to work for The Spokesman-Review where she spent her entire professional career, 43 1/2 years. She married Don Eastman in 1968 and they later divorced. She was a 20-year volunteer with SCOPE in Spokane Valley, and is remembered for her generosity, helpfulness and willingness to participate in community activities. She is predeceased by her parents, aunts and uncle Bettie Chase, Beatrice Pugh, Albert Lloyd and cousin Elizabeth Abbey. She is survived by cousins Sally Baker, Austin, MN, Bruce Abbey, Waitsburg, and Faye King, Odessa, as well as many friends. At her request, there will be no service. She will be buried in the Waitsburg City Cemetery in Waitsburg, WA. Memorials can be directed to the Waitsburg Resource Center, c/o Lavonne Bren, 925 Lower Hogeye Rd., Waitsburg, WA 99361; Waitsburg Historical Society, PO Box 341, Waitsburg, WA 99361 and Waitsburg High School Alumni Assoc. Scholarship, c/o Blue Mountain Foundation, PO Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store